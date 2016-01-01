Harvest Snaps® has been manufactured by Calbee North America since 2001. The Harvest Snaps brand philosophy is driven by minimal ingredients and minimal processing, great taste and the naturally better-for-you benefits of a legume-based snack. Harvest Snaps Snapea Crisps and Lentil Bean are available in six delicious flavors and offer a low sodium, high protein and fiber snack alternative in each satisfyingly crunchy bite. New this fall is the Harvest Snaps Black Bean snaps in Habanero and Mango Chile Lime. For more information about Harvest Snaps, visit www.HarvestSnaps.com.

