Every Chef’s Cut Real Jerky product is made using hand-cut, premium pieces of meat that are marinated with real ingredients and cured using a proprietary smoking process. The result is a tender, nitrite-free, gluten-free and protein-packed meat snack that is great tasting and high in quality. Chef’s Cut Real Jerky is the perfect chef-crafted snack that you can take with you wherever you go, even to places Chefs can’t. So go ahead, take the Chef with you.

Contact:

Dennis Riedel

Phone: 855-456-CCRJ (2275)

Fax: 914-462-3317

Address:

515 W. 20th Street

Suite 4W

New York, NY 10011