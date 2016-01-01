Founded in 1986, JTM Foods, LLC is the largest producer of snack pies in North America. Sold under the JJ’s Bakery brand name, our pies use fresh dough and real fruit fillings in our nut-free, SQF Level II Erie, PA facility. Each pie is certified Kosher Parve, lightly glazed and uses our signature “pie in box” packaging to ensure freshness and a perfect pie on your local store’s shelf. We produce over a hundred million pies every year, more than anyone else, making us America’s favorite pie!

Contact:

Larry Bilello

2126 East 33rd St

Erie, PA 16510

Phone: 814.899.0886

Fax: 814.899.9862

[email protected]

www.jjsbakery.net