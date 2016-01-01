Nat Sherman International, Inc.

Naturals King Size is available in four styles: original, yellow, blue, and menthol. Its unique American blend of 100% natural tobacco delivers an uncompromised smoking experience..

From our humble beginnings in 1930, in the heart of New York City's garment district, Nat Sherman has become one of the most recognized and sought-after brands in the premium tobacco industry. Still family owned and operated, the current leadership includes a third generation of Sherman’s. This multi-generational commitment has infused a passion for being a service-centric company which extends not only to their customers, but also to their business partners and the extended family of Nat Sherman employees. Nat Sherman’s 100% natural tobacco cigarettes are found in all 50 states and more than 40 countries internationally, and continue to be crafted under the watchful eye of the family at their manufacturing facility in Greensboro, N.C. their diverse lines of premium cigars are also available at retail tobacconists around the country as well as around the world.