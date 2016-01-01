Swisher International, Inc.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Swisher International has manufactured quality tobacco products since 1861.

Swisher’s objective is to provide our customers with the best possible product and sales experience, while also providing needed expertise in specific market dynamics. The foundation of our efforts has been a balanced portfolio approach, with an intense focus on innovation, analytics, and execution of winning strategies concentrated on the success of the entire Other Tobacco Products (including cigars and smokeless tobacco options) category.

Contact Name: Bill Dunn

Email Address: [email protected]

Phone: 800-874-9720

Fax Number: 800-628-4675

Address: 459 E. 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206

Website: swisher.com